Harry Kane's future decided?! Bayern Munich chief delivers huge update on release clause in star striker's contract

Having moved to Germany in 2023, when leaving Tottenham as the Premier League club’s all-time leading scorer, Kane signed a deal with Bayern through to 2027. He has been able to lift his trophy curse since stepping out of a professional comfort zone in his homeland.

With major silverware being secured, there were suggestions that Kane could open himself up to another challenge, as he prepares to turn 33 in July. It was revealed that an offer of £57 million ($77m) would be enough to enter into transfer talks.

Bayern have, however, always taken the stance that they have no intention of parting with their prolific No.9. They have seen Kane register 126 goals for the club through 131 appearances - becoming a two-time Golden Boot winner and breaking countless records along the way.