Harry Kane explains reason why he appeared to bizarrely stand & stare at Bayern Munich's celebrating fans after win over Real Madrid

Following Bayern's 2-1 win over Real Madrid, photos of Kane motionless staring into the stands began circulating on social media. While his teammates were busy applauding the Munich supporters, the striker remained fixed in one spot, appearing to be in a deep trance as he took in the atmosphere.

The images sparked instant debate online, with some suggesting he was soaking in the pressure of the occasion, while others wondered if he was experiencing a moment of reflection regarding his quest for a first major career trophy. However, the prolific forward has now moved to clarify the situation, insisting there was a very practical and sentimental reason for his behavior.