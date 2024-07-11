'My foot's hanging off' - Harry Kane speaks out on England's controversial penalty against the Netherlands at Euro 2024

Getty ImagesSoham Mukherjee'My foot's hanging off' - Harry Kane speaks out on England's controversial penalty against the Netherlands at Euro 2024Harry KaneEnglandNetherlands vs EnglandNetherlandsEuropean ChampionshipHarry Kane suggested that England were fortuitous to be awarded the controversial penalty against the Netherlands at Euro 2024.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEngland received a controversial penalty decisionKane stepped up and equalised from the spotStriker expressed his views on the contentious callArticle continues below