‘Why wouldn’t he?’ - Harry Kane backed to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo by playing into his 40s & offering England a huge boost

The humble frontman is also captain of the Three Lions and a crucial part of their 2026 World Cup plans. Pressed on whether Kane could play towards 40, with no obvious candidate emerging to inherit his No.9 role with England, Barry - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of BetMGM - said: “Why wouldn't he? We all know what Harry Kane's like as a person, a professional - he keeps to himself, to himself, there's no front-page headlines, looks after himself. I think he can play into his 40s. He can keep that level.

“So, keep Harry Kane fit and we don't have to worry about the depth around him. Obviously, you're going to need an option or two, now and again, just to mix things up. But, Harry Kane, for me, he can play until he's 40. The players, longevity seems to be a bit easier now with the sports science and things like that. I think Harry Kane can keep going.”

Kane’s game has never been about pace, or physical qualities that could wane over time, with Barry adding when asked if the record-shattering forward could remain at the very highest level for several seasons yet: “Yeah, 100%. His style is not relying on anything like pace.

“Harry Kane's a goal-scorer. He's all about timing. He can play a pass as well. He doesn't just bring goals, he brings a lot more to his performances. I can see him playing until he's 40 at the top level. It's great for England as well.”