Harry Kane determined to beat Robert Lewandowski's Bundesliga goal record next season as Bayern Munich striker makes 'certainly not impossible' declaration

Fresh from Bayern's 35th league title celebration following a 5-1 demolition of Koln, Kane has already set his sights on the prestigious single-season Bundesliga scoring record currently held by former Bayern icon Lewandowski, who netted 41 times during the 2020-21 campaign.

Speaking during the club's trophy celebrations on the Rathausbalkon, Kane made no secret of his ambitions for the next term. "That is the goal! I always say that it depends on playing a lot and staying fit. I will try to continue doing exactly that. The record is certainly not impossible," the 32-year-old declared as he aims to etch his name even deeper into the record books.