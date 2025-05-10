Harry Kane celebrates title win in style! England international marks end of trophy curse by turning in Michael Olise's shot as champions Bayern Munich record routine win over Borussia Monchengladbach in Thomas Muller's final home game
Harry Kane lifted his first club trophy after he inspired Bayern Munich to a 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in Thomas Muller's final home game.
- Kane's trophy curse is lifted
- Scored in the victory over Monchengladbach
- Müller got a rousing farewell from the Bayern faithful