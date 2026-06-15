'He has the talent' - Harry Kane backed to become NFL kicker after soccer career by American star who made same transition

England’s all-time leading goalscorer has often spoken about his ambition to become an NFL kicker once he decides to hang up his boots in Europe.

That dream has been given a significant boost by Aubrey, who recently signed a record $28 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys, making him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Aubrey spoke glowingly about the Bayern Munich striker's potential in the American game. When asked what advice he would give Kane in pursuing such a career, he said: "Continue to score goals. He's got a chance to be one of the all-time elite soccer soccer players or football players, I guess. He's a fantastic striker of the ball, so that'll age gracefully as a kicker, and he he has the talent if he wanted to do that. It's not quite as exciting as being a England's top goal scorer, so please keep going uh as long as you can."