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Next King! Flick tips 'incredible' Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal to conquer world football
Flick tips teenage prodigy for global peak
Hansi Flick offered glowing praise for Lamine Yamal during his pre-match press conference, predicting the 19-year-old winger will eventually become the best footballer on the planet. The young forward returned to Barcelona following another impressive international window with Spain.
Flick emphasized that managing Yamal's development remains a priority for the club.
"Lamine is 19 years old, we must not forget that," Flick reminded reporters. "For me, the minutes he has played are good. Let's hope he maintains this level."
- AFP
Manager marvels at winger's natural confidence
The German coach highlighted Yamal's love for the game as the driving force behind his rapid elevation to football's elite tier. "He loves playing football, and when he is confident, he is incredible," Flick asserted.
"He will be the best in the world."
Yamal has maintained exceptional form for both Barcelona and Spain throughout the early stages of the campaign.
Celebrating La Masia depth and renewals
Flick also celebrated the strength of Barcelona's youth academy, pointing to Xavi Espart's contract renewal and Marc Bernal's tactical flexibility as key assets. "It is fantastic to have Xavi, from La Masia. We have different options for every position," Flick stated.
"It is incredible to be able to enjoy Xavi Espart for many years."
"Everyone has to be at their best."
- AFP
Full concentration required for Getafe test
Despite praising his young talents, Flick warned that Saturday's match against Getafe will demand complete focus from the entire team. "Getafe won't be an easy game; they have qualified for the Conference. It is never easy to play against them," Flick concluded.
"They are a tough team who defend well. It won't be easy."
Barcelona aim to secure all three points to remain at the top of La Liga.
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