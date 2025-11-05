Getty
Hansi Flick is on his way out! Barcelona coach tells staff he's leaving with Lamine Yamal at the heart of his discontent at La Liga giants
Frustration reaches at breaking point for Flick
Flick’s tenure at Barca appears to be nearing an early end. According to ABC, the German coach has privately informed his staff of his decision to step down at the end of the season, admitting that he feels “very tired” and disillusioned by the atmosphere within the squad.
Flick, who had originally envisioned a three-year project in Catalonia, has grown increasingly exasperated with what he sees as a decline in professionalism and unity among his players. Despite good performances in certain spells, the German is said to be concerned by a lack of focus and commitment, particularly from individuals who have, in his words, “lost the humility that once defined them.”
The coach’s frustrations are not directed at results alone, but at what he considers a cultural issue within the dressing room - a team distracted by fame, social media, and individual interests rather than collective goals. Flick has reportedly discussed these concerns with his assistants and analysts for months, expressing doubts about his ability to change the mentality from within.
Yamal at the heart of Flick’s discontent
At the centre of Flick’s frustration lies Yamal, the teenage sensation whose talent has been overshadowed by off-field distractions. The club’s willingness to indulge the 18-year-old’s behaviour from special privileges on team trips to skipping recovery routines for media obligations has reportedly caused tension within the coaching staff.
Incidents have piled up: from Yamal flying to Milan after the defeat against Real Madrid instead of returning with teammates, to filming commercials while nursing a groin injury. Even minor breaches, like using golf carts reserved for staff or being the only player served meals at his table, have fuelled Flick’s sense of unequal treatment. The teenager also sparked controversy before El Clasico when he jokingly remarked on Twitch that “Real Madrid steal, they complain…”, a comment that angered several Madrid players and drew criticism within the club. His recent breakup with singer Nicki Nicole has further added to off-field distractions, amplifying the perception that Yamal’s focus has drifted away from football.
For Flick, the problem goes beyond discipline, it’s about values. He believes Yamal’s decline in performance stems from a waning sense of responsibility, and that the player’s recurring pubalgia injury reflects a lack of proper commitment to recovery. The coach, who prioritises strict discipline and mental focus, is frustrated at being repeatedly asked about Yamal in press conferences rather than team performance. This has reportedly led him to express his dissatisfaction to senior club figures, including Joan Laporta’s confidant Alejandro Echevarria and communications head Gabriel Martinez, who have tried to ease tensions internally.
Divided visions: Flick’s discipline vs Barcelona’s indulgence
Despite the growing strain, the 60-year-old's relationship with president Laporta and sporting director Deco remains polite and professional. However, significant philosophical differences persist between the coaching staff and the club hierarchy. Flick believes in firm discipline, a philosophy reminiscent of Luis Enrique’s approach that transformed Ousmane Dembele, who went on to win the Ballon d’Or. In contrast, the club prefers to protect and appease its young stars, allowing personal freedom in hopes of maintaining morale and avoiding public fallout.
This divergence has led to frequent internal debates over how to manage Yamal’s situation. The club argue that flexibility is necessary given his age and public profile, while Flick insists that indulging such behaviour undermines accountability and team culture. As he first warned back in September that “Egos kill success,” he has reportedly repeated the same message to his staff in recent weeks, a clear sign of how deeply the issue has frustrated him.
Can results change Flick’s mind?
Despite the clear tension, ABC also reports that Flick’s departure is not yet final. His closest assistants believe the situation could still change, particularly if results improve and harmony returns to the dressing room.
Those within the coaching setup point to the emotional volatility of football, where a winning run or a major trophy could shift the narrative completely. A strong finish to the season, or even a Champions League triumph, could convince Flick to complete his third and originally planned final year at the club.
For now, however, the feeling around the Barca headquarters is one of uncertainty. A fractured dressing room, a fatigued coach, and a generational talent struggling under the spotlight have once again plunged Barcelona into familiar turmoil, leaving the future of Flick’s project hanging by a thread.
