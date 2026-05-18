AFP
Hansi Flick doesn't want Barcelona to sign Inter star Alessandro Bastoni as coach demands alternative summer signing
Flick’s tactical veto on Bastoni
While Bastoni has long been viewed as a priority reinforcement, Flick has raised significant technical doubts. The German coach is not questioning the Italian's world-class quality but rather his specific fit within a high-intensity, aggressive tactical system that demands defenders operate in vast open spaces.
According to reports from Matteo Moretto, The core of the issue lies in Flick’s insistence on a defensive line that plays high up the pitch. In such a setup, centre-backs must possess elite recovery speed and the ability to run backward effectively during transitions. While Bastoni is widely considered one of the finest ball-playing defenders in Europe, his lack of raw pace at the top end is seen by Flick as a structural risk that could lead to defensive fragility.
- AFP
The Cubarsí factor in recruitment
The emergence of Pau Cubarsí as a cornerstone of Barcelona’s future has fundamentally changed the profile of player the club is looking for. Cubarsí’s game is built on elite positioning, game reading, and distribution, but he is not a "speed merchant". Flick believes that to maximise the teenager's potential, he must be paired with a physical, rapid partner who can cover the space behind him when the opposition breaks quickly.
Pairing Cubarsí with Bastoni—two players who excel with the ball but lack explosive recovery speed—is a scenario Flick is determined to avoid. The manager is wary of repeating past tactical errors where the defence was left exposed by a lack of balance. This "tactical filter" now takes precedence over market opportunities or the sheer reputation of the player, effectively cooling the trail for the €70 million-rated Inter captain.
Deco’s dilemma and market alternatives
This intervention leaves sporting director Deco in a difficult position, having spent a significant amount of time laying the groundwork for the Bastoni deal. While Deco continues to value the operation from a prestige and technical standpoint, Flick’s word is currently law in the dugout. The club are now pivoting toward scouting centre-backs who offer a more suitable profile to balance out Cubarsí’s cerebral style of play.
The decision reflects a broader shift at Barcelona, where every potential signing must now survive a rigorous fit check for the specific demands of Flick's style. The club are looking to move away from the "chaotic" recruitment, ensuring that the defensive unit is cohesive enough to handle the high-press demands.
- Getty Images Sport
Flick stays until 2028
Barcelona have officially secured Flick’s long-term future, with the German tactician signing a contract extension that keeps him at the club until June 2028. The former Bayern Munich boss has transformed the Catalan giants into a dominant force again, winning five trophies during his impressive two-year spell so far.