Hansi Flick defends Barcelona's Ballon d'Or campaign for Lamine Yamal ahead of Racing Santander clash

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has strongly defended the club's campaign to have Lamine Yamal win the prestigious Ballon d'Or. Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the La Liga fixture against Racing Santander, Flick addressed the young forward's recent candid remarks about deserving the accolade.

"And why not campaign for Lamine? He's our player, and I support players who have confidence. I think it's a good idea. I support our players," Flick stated.