Thiago Alcantara 'has his own plans' - Hansi Flick confirms Barcelona exit after just one season back at Camp Nou

Speaking during his final pre-match press conference of the campaign, Barcelona head coach Flick opened up about the departure of Alcantara, who said his goodbyes to the squad and staff during Friday morning's training session. Thiago initially returned to Barca as part of Flick's team shortly after the German's arrival at Camp Nou in 2024, but left a month later. He then returned to the club last September, though he has opted to leave after just one season.

Flick was quick to highlight the deep mutual respect between the two men, which dates back to their highly successful spell together at Bayern Munich.

The German told reporters: "I’ve already spoken to the staff and the squad about my history with Thiago. Back when I made the step up from assistant to head coach at Bayern Munich, one of my first major calls was dropping him to the bench. It was a brutal decision for both of us because he was truly world-class. I was shifting the tactical philosophy at the time, but the way he handled it – his attitude and his professional mentality – was nothing short of incredible."