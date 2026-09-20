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'For me this is the hardest thing' - Hansi Flick opens up on Barcelona's surprise struggle despite maintaining perfect La Liga start in Sevilla comeback
Raphinha treble powers Barcelona past Sevilla
Barcelona maintained their perfect record in La Liga with a 3-1 comeback victory over Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, though Flick’s side were made to work hard for the three points. The home side took an early lead through Youssouf Fofana in the 19th minute, but Raphinha equalised just three minutes later following a precise pass from Andreas Christensen.
The Brazilian winger, thriving in his new central role as a number nine following the summer exits of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, scored twice more after the break to complete his second hat-trick in 72 hours. Assisted twice by Lamine Yamal, Raphinha took his tally to 14 goals in all competitions this season as Barcelona recovered from a sloppy first half.
Debutant goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic produced a confident performance between the posts, while Pau Cubarsi and Eric Garcia limited Sevilla's chances to seal a seventh consecutive league win.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Flick explains decision to start Livakovic over Szczesny
Flick caused a surprise prior to kick-off by choosing Livakovic ahead of Wojciech Szczesny, despite previously hinting that the Polish stopper was second choice. The Barcelona manager revealed that the selection came down to gut instinct rather than performance analysis.
"As you know, sometimes it’s not only about analysing everything. Sometimes it’s also about the feeling," Flick said after the game via SPORT. "I think my feeling today was like this, so I spoke with the coaches and then we made this decision. So it’s about the feeling. It doesn’t mean that we analysed it and decided that we don’t believe in Szczesny or anything like that. But for me, today, I think this was the right decision."
Clarifying that the hierarchy remains fluid, Flick added: "He was good. But in the end, it’s a decision I made, you know. I said that before, of course. Sometimes you see a player and you feel that this player might perhaps be the first option in this position, and you make a different decision. That’s what happened. It’s not such a big thing. This decision is only for this match."
Managing Barcelona's squad depth remains Flick's main difficulty
Although Barcelona sit top of La Liga with 21 points from seven matches, Flick conceded that managing high-profile players on the bench is proving to be his toughest assignment.
"In the end, to be honest with you, for me this is the hardest thing at the moment. I know everyone can be happy because we have enormous quality in the squad. But for me it’s not easy," Flick said. "When I look at the bench and see that Gavi won’t play, Xavi [Espart] can’t play, [Jules] Kounde can’t play, Szczesny can’t play, it’s not easy.
"It’s not easy for me either because I’m close to everyone, I’m with everyone, and still I have to make these decisions. In the end, that’s how it is. I’m always thinking about the team. There is nothing personal. It’s about the team. That’s why we made this decision. In the end, yes, that’s my job. But it’s not easy at the moment."
- AFP
International break precedes Getafe test and Champions League ties
Barcelona now enter a three-week international break holding a three-point cushion at the summit. Domestic action resumes against Getafe on 10 October, before Flick's side shift their focus to a crucial Champions League clash against Galatasaray on 13 October.
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