Hansi Flick hails new Barcelona signing Rodri as the best No.6 in the world after the Blaugrana secure the Spanish international

The former Manchester City anchor has officially completed his move to the Catalan giants, and Flick has been vocal about the significance of this recruitment. While many focus on his passing range and ability to break lines, the Barcelona boss pointed toward his defensive contributions and physical profile as equally vital components.

Speaking to Barcelona’s media after the transfer was confirmed, Flick went further with his praise, labeling the new signing as the gold standard for his position in the modern game. “He’s a fantastic player who brings something special to every team, and for me it’s brilliant to have him here,” the German manager said. "I think he might be the best number 6. He can control the game, but he also helps out in defence. He can win aerial duels, which is very important for us, and of course he raises the standard of every player."