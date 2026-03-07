Getty Images Sport
Hansi Flick admits Barcelona forward is lacking confidence amid eight-game goal drought as Lamine Yamal saves the day against Athletic Club
Flick stands by Torres amid goalscoring slump
The German strategist remains confident that Torres' speed and dynamism will eventually overcome this poor run of form, despite the striker missing several clear chances during the match in Bilbao. Flick emphasised that the coaching staff is fully committed to helping the player regain his clinical edge, as internal competition for places in the starting XI continues to intensify ahead of their upcoming European fixtures.
Flick’s sincerity regarding Ferran Torres
In the post-match press conference, Flick addressed the Spanish international’s dip in form. "Ferran? He lacks confidence right now, but we are working on it. It’s important to try everything in matches; he’s in a good dynamic, he’s fast, and right now he’s just having a bit of bad luck, but if I can help him, I will," the coach stated. Ferran had a major chance just before half-time with an aerial backheel that missed by millimetres, eventually leading to his substitution for Robert Lewandowski.
Lamine Yamal works his magic in Bilbao
Lamine Yamal was once again the deciding factor, scoring a trademark left-footed curl in the 68th minute to break the deadlock. Flick also praised the return of Pedri, who came off the bench, and the team spirit, saying: "Of course Pedri changes games; we saw it again today. I am proud of them... this special atmosphere in the team - how they stand together, the environment, everything is fantastic."
He added of Yamal: "He didn't have his best game, but his goal decided it. When he has space, opportunities... he trains a lot. It's good that he can solve the game in a situation."
The aftermath of an electric duel
Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde lamented his side's lack of clinical finishing compared to the league leaders. "We leave frustrated by the result; we deserved more," he said. "But look, the opponent doesn't forgive. You have to score the chances you get because they put the one they have into the top corner." The win keeps Barcelona four points clear of Real Madrid.
