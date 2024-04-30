Haaland becomes the Barbarian King! Man City star to appear in Clash of Clans as playable character after confirming partnership with popular mobile game
Manchester City's Erling Haaland will appear as the Barbarian King in Clash of Clans after confirming a partnership with the popular mobile game.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Haaland will appear as Barbarian King character
- Claimed to be a long-time fan of popular game
- His playable character to be available from May 1