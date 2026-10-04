'Obrigado por tudo!' – How Gurpreet Singh Sandhu became an overnight meme in Brazil

India head coach Khalid Jamil backed goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu despite two costly first-half blunders during a 4-0 friendly defeat against Brazil at the Salt Lake Stadium. Sandhu reached his 90th international cap but misjudged low strikes from Estevao and Pedro before being substituted at half-time for Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.

Despite the margin of defeat, India produced a spirited display against the five-time world champions, winning more duels and completing 13 dribbles to Brazil's three.

Jamil refused to scapegoat his veteran custodian after the final whistle.