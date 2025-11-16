Imagn
‘Growing in confidence’ - USMNT icon Landon Donovan sees evolving identity under Mauricio Pochettino after 2-1 win over Paraguay
Growing cohesion and style
Donovan highlighted how each match has shown increased confidence and tactical clarity, noting that despite frequent lineup rotation, players are embracing clearly defined roles that contribute to a more recognizable on-field identity.
“Another excellent performance by the men’s national team,” Donovan said on social media. “Seems like the team is getting better and better, growing in confidence. The roles are clear, even though the players are changing a decent amount, but the roles are clear, and you’re starting to see a clear identity."
Pochettino’s imprint taking shape
Donovan also highlighted how the squad’s mentality has evolved under Pochettino. He noted that with questions of attitude and commitment no longer overshadowing performances, the team is now showcasing a clearer tactical identity that reflects Pochettino’s style.
“Now that the fight piece, the pride to play for your national team is no longer a conversation, you’re actually starting to see this team play in a more distinct way that is very Pochettino,” Donovan explained.
Donovan praises Reyna’s resurgence
Donovan pointed to Giovanni Reyna’s performance as a major positive, noting the midfielder’s first goal and assist for the national team since March 2024. He said Reyna’s 70-plus minutes - highlighted by sharper decision-making and increased confidence - reflect the level the team needs from him.
“That’s the Gio we need, that’s the Gio we want, and why he is so valuable to this team. So hopefully this is a stepping stone for Gio, hopefully he can do it again on Tuesday," Donovan said.
What comes next for the USMNT after the win
The USMNT will now face Uruguay in their final game of the 2025 international window on Nov. 18.
