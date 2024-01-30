‘Great player’ Mason Greenwood told where he needs to improve during Getafe loan from Man Utd- with one key quality still missing

‘Great player’ Mason Greenwood told where he needs to improve during Getafe loan from Man Utd- with one key quality still missingChris BurtonGettyMason GreenwoodManchester UnitedGetafeLaLigaPremier LeagueGetafe boss Jose Bordalas considers Mason Greenwood to be a “great player”, but has pointed out where the Manchester United forward needs to improve.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowForward taking in Spanish loan spellContinues to catch the eyeAsked to work harder for 90 minutes