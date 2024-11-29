Angelo StillerGetty Images
Parshva Shah

'He would be a great fit for Barcelona with his style of play' - Lothar Matthaus urges Hansi Flick to sign Germany international

TransfersLaLigaBundesligaA. StillerH. FlickBarcelonaVfB Stuttgart

Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus wants Barcelona boss Hansi Flick to sign German midfielder Angelo Stiller.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Matthaus wants to see Stiller at Barca
  • Has urged Flick to sign the German international
  • Stiller's contract with Stuttgart expiring in 2027
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱