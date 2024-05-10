Granit Xhaka makes history! The incredible Europa League record ex-Arsenal man equalled for Bayer Leverkusen during dramatic semi-final victory over Roma
Granit Xhaka made history by matching an incredible Europa League record while starring for Bayer Leverkusen in their dramatic victory over AS Roma.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Xhaka a key figure in Leverkusen's title charge
- Set up his team's equaliser in stoppage time
- Matched Juan Mata's unique UEL record