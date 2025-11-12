Granit Xhaka brutally tells fellow Premier League star to 'shut up' after complaints about year-long exile from Switzerland national team

Yakin has explained why Okafor needs to do to force his way back into the reckoning. He told reporters: "I’ve spoken with Okafor repeatedly, telling him what I expect from him on and off the pitch. I hope my words eventually get through to him. We’ll continue to monitor him. Attacking players are also measured by their goalscoring. Those who are currently in the squad have an advantage over Okafor in that regard."

Okafor's complaints have not helped his cause, either. He has come in for criticism from team director Pierluigi Tami, who has blasted his decision to speak out ahead of the team's two matches.

"This statement is not welcome. The timing is bad. The manner is wrong. If a player has a problem with a coach, he should only speak to him. You can always call him, talk to him," he told Blick. "I have absolutely no understanding for what he did. He needs to be patient and humble. And above all, he must put the team before his personal problems. The national team must come first. o be called up, a player must perform well at club level and be in line with the coach’s needs. Both criteria must be met. Currently, in Noah’s case, they aren’t, according to the coaching staff. We’re not even talking about his footballing abilities."

Yet Tami also insisted that the international door is still open for Okafor if he can prove he deserves a place in the squad in the future.

"It’s not closed for anyone. But with this interview, Noah hasn’t done anything to bring the two sides closer together. After this training camp, we’ll try to reconnect with him, even if we’re not happy with what he’s done. The ball is in Noah’s court. Murat clearly told him what he expected from him during his last training camp against Serbia a year ago. At Milan and Napoli, he played very little. He’s started playing again this season," he added.

"He knows what’s expected of him. Murat told him so. What I’m saying today is that we need positive energy, and we’re losing because of things like this. The priority is to keep the team away from these issues. I don’t want it to affect the team."