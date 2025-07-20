'I'm gonna kick his ass' - Zlatan Ibrahmovic tears into 'f*cking arrogant' iShowSpeed after Paul Pogba sets up video call with ex-Man Utd team-mate Z. Ibrahimovic P. Pogba Monaco Ligue 1 Showbiz

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hilariously taken shots at famous YouTuber and streamer iShowSpeed for not replying to his messages on Instagram. The former striker and current advisor to AC Milan got on a video call with Monaco star Paul Pogba who was with 'Speed', real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr. The famous streamer was told that 'players made you famous, now you think you’re more famous than them'.