Tottenham legend Glenn Hoddle sensationally suggests he would step in & manage Spurs in attempt to save them from Premier League relegation

Hoddle, now 68, earned his status as one of the club's greatest players before managing them between 2001 and 2003. Speaking on the 'Could It Be Magic' podcast, he expressed a genuine desire to help his childhood club. When asked, prior to the Palace defeat, if a return to management appealed to him, Hoddle was unequivocal: "I think it would actually. Particularly with Tottenham, as that's my club. I've supported them since I was eight years of age. So they were a massive part of my life."