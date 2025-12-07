(C)Getty Images
Girona eye Barcelona star as La Liga rivals aim to snap up La Masia graduate on loan
Struggling Bernal wants a move away from Barca
After emerging through Barcelona’s famous youth system at the start of the 2024-25 season, Bernal’s campaign was cruelly cut short after he sustained a serious knee injury in his side’s 2-1 La Liga victory over Rayo Vallecano in August 2024. However, after 382 days on the sidelines, Barcelona declared Bernal was fit once again on September 13, 2025.
The Berga-born prodigy made the perfect return to action as he provided an assist in the Blaugrana’s 6-0 league victory over Valencia a day later, with Fermin Lopez, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski all scoring braces at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. However, since his return, the teenager has played just six La Liga matches, out of which he has started in just one game. Overall, he has clocked only 120 minutes on the pitch and Bernal is getting frustrated with his role under Flick.
Mundo Deportivo reported in November that Bernal is considering all his options ahead of the upcoming January transfer window opening in less than a month’s time. The report added that while the Catalan side are not planning on allowing Bernal to leave, the youngster is believed to be eyeing a loan move in his bid to earn more minutes.
Girona eye temporary move for Barca outcast
According to journalist Nil Sola, Barcelona's La Liga rivals Girona are considering making a formal bid to sign the young midfielder on loan in January, as they look to bolster their squad midway through the season after making a nightmare start to the 2025-26 campaign. Girona have won just two out of their first 15 matches in La Liga and are currently placed 18th in the league.
Speaking on Catalunya Radio, Sola said: "One of the players that Girona would really like, and that is an option, but it remains to be seen whether it ends up happening, is Marc Bernal. If the loan option is open, it would be very interesting to repeat a formula like the one used with Eric Garcia a few seasons ago."
Bernal's lack of game time hurting the national team prospect
During the November international break, Bernal was left out of the Spain U-21 squad that competed in two Euro U-21 qualifying matches, with head coach David Gordo citing a lack of playing time for his exclusion. "Marc is one of our own, but he’s not in a comfortable situation right now," said Gordo. "He’s getting very little playing time. And we’ve brought the squad we think will best help us get six crucial points for our league position."
The Spanish youth side went on to beat San Marino 7-0, before edging out Romania U-21 2-1.
Bernal's massive release clause
Bernam moving out of Barcelona permanently might not be feasible as the Catalan side renewed the contract of their teenage sensation until 2029 and inserted a huge €500 million (£420m/$545m) release clause. During the time of his extension, the club had said: "FC Barcelona and the player Marc Bernal have reached an agreement for the extension of the player's contract until June 2029. The signing took place on Monday morning at the Club Offices with the Barça president Joan Laporta, first vice president Rafael Yuste and director of the Football Area, Deco, all present."
From his massive release, it is clear that Barcelona rates the talented midfielder very highly and are thinking of incorporating him in the starting lineup in the long run. However, considering the player's benefit, they might allow him to leave temporarily in January.
