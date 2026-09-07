'The big names just got an extra kick!' – Feyenoord legend Wim Rijsbergen sends Camp Nou warning to Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is set to lead Feyenoord into a landmark Champions League fixture against Barcelona at Camp Nou. The upcoming encounter marks only the third official meeting between the two clubs in their entire histories.

Van Bronckhorst expressed enthusiasm ahead of returning to the iconic stadium where he previously featured during his playing career.

"We now have four days to prepare for our first Champions League match," Van Bronckhorst stated. "We're looking forward to facing Barca and putting on a great performance at Camp Nou."