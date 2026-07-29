AFP
Gianni Infantino's World Cup plans draw ire of CONCACAF as federation expresses disappointment over ultimatum
Surprise ultimatum triggers regional outrage
Infantino has given member associations a strict deadline to back his £15 billion FIFA Forward Enterprise. This venture seeks to sell minority stakes to private investors, offering a £30.1 million incentive to those who accept by September 19.
CONCACAF, however, revealed they only learned of these plans through external channels. "Concacaf was only made aware of this matter through media reports and, subsequently, via a media release," the confederation stated. The regional authority is furious at the failure to consult stakeholders before launching a £3.1 billion funding strategy that fundamentally alters the commercial rights of the World Cup.
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Concacaf criticises lack of due process
The frustration within the North, Central American and Caribbean association echoes a wider global outrage, with UEFA already threatening a boycott over the governance bypass.
CONCACAF firmly challenged Infantino's approach to reshaping football's financial structure. "We are deeply concerned by the lack of due process. We share the disappointment of many within our region and the game that this level of detail has been designed and shared publicly before any discussion with the relevant governance bodies and stakeholders has taken place," the body noted.
Demanding better governance and transparency
Moving forward, the regional body insists all future developments must adhere to strict administrative standards, a sentiment shared by figures like Andy Burnham, who stated that football belongs to the fans.
CONCACAF reminded global leadership of their shared duties. "As leaders within football, we are the custodians of the game. Collectively, FIFA, the Confederations and every Member Association have a responsibility to always act in the best interests of the sport. Every decision we make must be guided by good governance, robust processes and long-term stewardship.
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What comes next for FIFA leadership?
The pressure is now mounting on FIFA to respond to these strong accusations and mend fractured relationships across multiple continents. "We trust that all within the FIFA family will act in the same manner," CONCACAF concluded.
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