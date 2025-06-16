Buffon ManciniGetty Images
Michael Di Chiaro

Gianluigi Buffon threatens to quit Italy as legendary goalkeeper vetoes Roberto Mancini's return as Gennaro Gattuso gets the nod instead

ItalyWorld CupG. GattusoR. Mancini

Gianluigi Buffon threatened to quit the Italy national team set-up over the prospect of Roberto Mancini returning as head coach.

  • Italy considered Mancini return after Spalletti exit
  • Ex-goalkeeper Buffon threatened to quit his post at FIGC
  • Gattuso eventually chosen as new Azzurri head coach
