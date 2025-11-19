Gianluigi Buffon's son scores TWO hat-tricks during November international break - but not for Italy

Buffon senior is one of the most-recognisable Italian football faces, but his wife Alena Seredova is from the Czech Republic. The pair married in 2011, but were divorced three years later. And in an interview given to the Czech FA, Louis Buffon explained that the decision to play for his mother's homeland was also supported by his dad. He said: "I talked with my family and decided that playing for the Czech Republic would be the best option for my career and my development as a player. My mother was obviously very happy, but my father was too, because it was my first call-up to the national team."

