Masterclass! Gasperini hails 'extraordinary' Dybala and debut hero Gollini for saving ten-man Roma

Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini offered immense praise for Paulo Dybala following his sacrifice during a grueling 0-0 draw away at Como. Playing with ten men for over half an hour after Donyell Malen's red card, Dybala led the frontline with exceptional discipline to relieve defensive pressure.

Gasperini revealed he originally planned to substitute the Argentine playmaker before changing his mind.

"I think Paulo was extraordinary, especially when we were down to ten men," Gasperini stated.