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‘Get healthy’ - Jamal Musiala told football will ‘take care of itself’ as Bayern Munich & Germany star manages ‘neurological dysfunction’ after two on-field collapses
Musiala explains fresh health issue after broken ankle
Musiala has endured a tough 12 months, with his ankle being broken at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. He spent six months on the sidelines, but battled back to make 24 appearances across Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League action.
The 2026 World Cup was graced in the colours of his country, with more outings being enjoyed at that tournament, but end product has been in short supply while searching for full match sharpness and the rekindling of his brightest spark.
Bayern had been hoping to see Musiala play a prominent role for them in 2026-27, but more time is being spent in the company of medical professionals. Musiala fainted during a friendly date with RB Leipzig, before collapsing again a few days later against Heidenheim.
Musiala has subsequently posted on social media: “I've been diagnosed with temporary, brief, but easily treatable absence seizures, which are due to a neurological dysfunction. These can lead to the recent episodes, like the one against Leipzig or now in Heidenheim. I know they seem scary at first glance - but for me, they're currently just part of my everyday life. I'm receiving excellent medical treatment and am very optimistic. FC Bayern and my family and friends are always by my side and supporting me on this journey.”
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Bayern giving Musiala all the support he needs
Hamann is among those looking forward to seeing Musiala get back to doing what he does best, but accepts that the process must not be rushed. Asked about the challenges that Bayern’s exciting No.10 has faced, the ex-Germany international - speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “Obviously, after his injury, when he came back in January, he didn't find the form he had before. It was always said it's down to his foot because he still had the screws and a metal plate in his foot, which came out now in the summer. We need to see.
“I struggle to talk about the footballing side of it because I think the most important thing now is for him to get healthy. Once he does get healthy and get these issues under control, I think the rest will take care of itself.
“Whether he will be able to get to the level he was two or three years ago, I think at the moment nobody knows. But I think I speak for every football fan, we all hope so.”
Germany boss Klopp has been in contact with Musiala
That sentiment has been echoed by new Germany boss Jurgen Klopp, with the ex-Liverpool boss saying when asked about his interactions with a player that should form part of his long-term future plans: “We didn’t speak on the phone. I sent him a voice message. He doesn’t know me at all and doesn’t have my number. I think if I had called him, he wouldn’t have answered for three days because he wouldn’t have recognised my number. He responded to the message.
“He’s in a situation that you wouldn’t wish on anyone, especially not a young guy like him. But everything should turn out fine, everyone agrees on that. I reassured him that this wouldn’t have any impact on the national team.
“That’s all I can do for him. Vincent Kompany confirmed to me that he was in incredible shape. After the metal plate and screws were removed, he was back to his old self, or even better. Now this has happened for the reasons we know.
“What’s important now is that he is given the necessary time, and that he gives himself that time as well. Young players normally don’t have any problems, apart from becoming impatient, and of course you can’t afford to be impatient during a phase like this.
“He’s at the perfect club, in the perfect environment for that, and we also want to do our part. And we’re telling him: ‘Son, first get healthy, and then the door is open for you’.”
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Musiala's record: Appearances, goals & caps
Musiala has made over 230 appearances for Bayern, scoring 69 goals and winning 13 trophies - including six Bundesliga titles and the Champions League. He has, having qualified to play for England, earned 46 senior caps for Germany.
The plan is to be back chasing down more major honours alongside Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz in the not too distant future, with Kompany eager to have as many match winners at his disposal as possible.
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