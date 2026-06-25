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Tom Hindle

Germany player ratings vs Ecuador: Leroy Sane's brilliant start can't cover up defensive collapse as Julian Nagelsmann's side end group stage on sour note

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Ecuador vs Germany

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Germany were full of attacking intent but badly lacking in defensive quality in a poor final World Cup group stage fixture, falling to a dogged Ecuador, 2-1. Julian Nagelsmann's side got an early goal from Leroy Sane, but conceded twice, and never had a coherent response. They still top the group, but go into the knockouts on a dreary note.

It was a fast start for Germany. And it came from a bit of luck, too. Alex Pavlovic won the ball off a throw-in, but clipped Pedro Vite's face in his kicking motion. Florian Wirtz picked up the loose ball and fed Sane, who fired home. Despite extensive protestations from Ecuador, the goal stood.

But Ecuador fought back. They knotted the game at 1-1 after Nilson Angulo fired into the bottom corner from 20 yards out - the South American nation's first goal of the tournament. The rest of the first half disintegrated into a sort of slog: lots of tackles, lots of intent, but few actual chances.

The second sprang into life. Within 30 seconds, Germany thought they had a penalty when Kai Havertz was scythed down in the box. But the referee pulled it back due to a foul in the buildup. And then it all went wrong. When Germany looked to find a foothold, Ecuador swarmed. They needed a win to make it into the knockouts here, and their second-half performance suggested as much. A largely pro-Ecuador crowd bounced for the final 45 minutes, and the team responded in turn.

Their second goal, in fact, was effectively willed into the net. Kevin Rodriguez jumped a little bit higher than Jonathan Tah. Gonzalo Plata stretched a little bit further than Manuel Neuer, and poked the ball into the net - sending what felt like his entire nation swarming down the sideline. Germany chased the game in return, but Nagelsmann had rotated most of his starters by that point. And the bench was largely ineffective - full of intent but lacking in ideas.

This was not a game that needed winning. Yet the selection, setup, and drive suggested that Nagelsmann's side wanted three points here. Perhaps that makes this loss sting just a little.

GOAL rates Germany's players from New York/New Jersey Stadium...

  • Joshua KimmichGetty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Manuel Neuer (5/10):

    Could do nothing about Ecuador's opening goal, but should have reacted much quicker for their second.

    Joshua Kimmich (7/10):

    Some of his passes from deep were truly excellent. Subbed after an hour with one eye on the knockouts.

    Antonio Rudiger (6/10):

    Made some signature last-minute interventions, but was also a bit wayward in his distribution. He missed a lot of games with Real Madrid last season, and it was noticeable on Thursday.

    Jonathan Tah (6/10):

    Mixed outing. Called upon to make some key blocks in the second half. Not always on the same wavelength as his keeper, either.

    David Raum (6/10):

    Held width and kept his side of the pitch relatively tidy. Neither goal had anything to do with him.

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  • Felix NmechaGetty

    Midfield

    Felix Nmecha (5/10):

    A gritty performance. Made life difficult for his opponents and came up with a few timely tackles. Lost the ball in the lead-up to Ecuador's first, though.

    Alex Pavlovic (5/10):

    Massively got away with a foul in the lead-up to Germany's opener. Otherwise, pretty quiet and was hooked at half time.

    Jamal Musiala (6/10):

    Grew into the game after a slow start. Held the ball up and was up for the scrap in midfield when needed.

  • Florian WirtzGetty

    Attack

    Leroy Sane (8/10):

    Took his goal well and was vital in efforts to win the ball back. Helped out as part of a back five at times, too. Still impactful, even if he is well past his best days.

    Kai Havertz (5/10):

    Ineffective up front. His role is to hold up play and set up others, which he rather failed to do. A poor hour.

    Florian Wirtz (7/10):

    Provided a tidy assist for Sane and created a couple of chances. But had some slightly loose moments on the ball, too.

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  • Julian NagelsmannGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Angelo Stiller (7/10):

    Replaced the ineffective Pavlovic at the break and was more effective.

    Malick Thiaw (5/10):

    Brought on to shore up the defence, which he didn't really do.

    Denis Undav (6/10):

    Introduced after an hour following calls for him to start. Missed a half-chance late on.

    Max Beier (5/10):

    Barely touched the ball and struggled to get involved.

    Pascal Gross (N/A):

    No time to make an impact.

    Julian Nagelsmann (5/10):

    Went pretty much full strength - despite the fact that his side had all but won the group. Made to look a bit silly by their inability to get a result. Big questions to be asked ahead of the knockouts.

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