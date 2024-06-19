Germany player ratings vs Hungary: Jamal Musiala mesmerises again & Ilkay Gundogan shows his class - but Euro 2024 hosts make heavy weather of last-16 qualification

Musiala scored his second goal of Euro 2024 and Gundogan dominated as Germany secured safe passage into the knockout rounds

Julian Nagelsmann's Germany knew that a win over Hungary would send them into the knockout rounds of Euro 2024 on Wednesday evening, and they managed to get that victory despite a gutsy display from their opponents.

Germany opened the scoring after 22 minutes, as Jamal Musiala was found in the box by Ilkay Gundogan after some chaotic Hungarian defending, and finished calmly.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was perhaps busier than he might have expected, having to react to deny Dominik Szoboszlai from a free-kick, and Hungary thought they had an equaliser late in the first half, only for Roland Sallai's goal to be ruled out by VAR.

Despite a spirited performance in the opening stages of the second period, Germany put the game to bed in the 67th minute, as Gundogan finished a brilliant passing move to rubber-stamp the hosts' passage into the last 16.

Joshua Kimmich did have to clear off the line late on as Hungary looked for a way back into the game, but they were unable to break down Nagelsmann's side.

GOAL rates Germany's players from Stuttgart...