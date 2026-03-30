According to Sky, BVB have expressed an interest in signing Nicolo Tresoldi. Just a few days ago, the pay-TV channel revealed that the 21-year-old was planning the next step in his career behind the scenes and wanted to move to a club competing in the Champions League this summer.
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German rising star set to succeed Guirassy? BVB reportedly working on a transfer coup
According to reports, the entourage of Tresoldi, who currently plays for Club Brugge, is already holding behind-the-scenes talks with clubs from Spain, Italy and Germany. No specific clubs were named at the time, but that has now changed.
In addition to BVB, there is reportedly interest from Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, though this would only materialise if Christian Kofane were to leave. In the Premier League, Arsenal and Tottenham are being linked with Tresoldi.
According to Sky, the German Under-21 international would be available for a transfer fee of between 25 and 30 million euros. A sum that would be entirely feasible for BVB if Serhou Guirassy were to leave the club in the summer. That is because BVB would then take in at least 35 million euros from the departure of their star striker.
- IMAGO / Kirchner-Media
BVB: Is Serhou Guirassy set to leave in the summer?
According to the Bild newspaper, the Guinean’s release clause is said to be in this region, although it is reportedly only valid for Europe’s top clubs: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea or Liverpool.
Nothing is known as yet about any interest from these clubs, although AC Milan and Tottenham are said to have signalled an interest in signing the 30-year-old. Furthermore, Guirassy’s brother and agent is said to have actively offered the striker to wealthy clubs in Saudi Arabia as early as the summer, in order to secure Guirassy the final big contract of his career.
In the scenarios mentioned, BVB, with whom Guirassy is under contract until 2028, would be free to negotiate a transfer fee and would hold the cards should the striker wish to leave. According to Bild, Guirassy does not intend to make a decision on his future until the end of the season – i.e. at the earliest in late May.
- Getty Images
Tresoldi is having the best season of his career – and yet he’s never played for the German national team?
Meanwhile, Tresoldi is already enjoying the best season of his still-young career. He only moved from Hannover 96 to Bruges this summer, signing a contract there until 2029, and has made an immediate impact. In 48 competitive matches, he has currently scored 14 goals and provided five assists; he also got his first taste of Champions League football and has already demonstrated his ability there (3 goals in 10 matches).
His performances have now attracted the attention not only of top-tier international clubs but also of other major national teams. Although Tresoldi has progressed through all the German youth national teams since the U19s, he has yet to make his senior international debut. Consequently, it is reported that the Argentine and Italian football associations are now attempting to lure him. Tresoldi was born in Cagliari; his mother is from Argentina. However, Tresoldi’s priority remains an international career with Germany.
For Antonio Di Salvo’s U21 squad, Tresoldi is something of a lifeline. In the current European Championship qualifiers, he has scored six goals in six matches. He recently scored twice against Northern Ireland, and on Tuesday the top-of-the-table clash and early decider for a European Championship spot against Greece takes place.
Nicolo Tresoldi: Performance data and statistics
Club Matches Goals Assists Hannover 96 80 14 6 Club Brugge 48 17 5