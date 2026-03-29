Gerard Pique puts Cristiano Ronaldo above Lionel Messi as football's hardest worker

Reflecting on their formative years in Barca's academy, Pique recalled the sheer devastation Messi caused in youth football. “I started playing with him when I was 13, and he was crazy. We used to win matches 15-0, 20-0, and he was scoring a lot of goals,” he reminisced. “There were questions about his size, because he was very short. Unlike Ronaldo, who was strong, and had high skills. He also used to play as a winger and not as a striker. During his career, he knew the position where he could become more impactful, and score a lot of goals.”