Georgina Rodriguez gets post-match selfie kiss from Cristiano Ronaldo after glamming up alongside Cristiano Jr to watch CR7 break another record & help Portugal into last 16 of Euro 2024
Georgina Rodriguez got a post-match selfie kiss from Cristiano Ronaldo after glamming up to watch him help Portugal into the last 16 of Euro 2024.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- All-time great continues to make history
- Silencing more doubters at major tournament
- Chasing down another piece of silverware