Goal.com
Live$50
Gattuso TaylorGetty Images
Adhe Makayasa

Gennaro Gattuso breaks silence on Kenneth Taylor training ground bust-up as Lazio boss pays tribute to 'legend' Franco Baresi

G. Gattuso
K. Taylor
Lazio
Serie A
F. Baresi
AC Milan

Lazio head coach Gennaro Gattuso has moved to play down his training-ground altercation with Kenneth Taylor following their preseason victory over Avellino. The former Milan midfielder emphasised that the incident was swiftly resolved while also taking a moment to pay an emotional tribute to the late Franco Baresi.

  • Training ground bust up

    Lazio's pre-season preparations at Formello were marred by tension this week when Gattuso ordered Taylor off the pitch following a heated argument. The clash erupted after the midfielder, signed from Ajax for €17m in January under Maurizio Sarri, complained about a knock before answering back to a rebuke from his manager. Unwilling to accept the reaction, Gattuso shouted "Vai fuori!" or "Get out!" and instructed the player to head straight to the dressing room.


    • Advertisement
  • SS Lazio Training CampGetty Images Sport

    Gattuso clarification and praise

    Speaking after a 6-3 friendly victory over Avellino with quotes via Alfredo Pedulla, Gattuso moved swiftly to diffuse the surrounding fuss. He insisted that the internal matter was put to rest within half an hour without lingering issues.

    Addressing the dispute with Taylor, Gattuso stated: "The other day someone enjoyed writing about Taylor, but that’s part of the game. Those who know me know how I think, what my style is. For me it was all over after thirty minutes, and you saw that again this afternoon. We have to have this spirit."

    Gattuso was otherwise encouraged by the tactical progress made by his side: "The team is starting to do what we want, high pressure, a high line, going man to man. There’s enthusiasm, we’re working well, and it’s a pleasure to coach them."

  • Tribute to Franco Baresi

    Gattuso concluded his comments by paying a heartfelt tribute to Milan legend Baresi, who passed away on Friday. He remembered his former captain as a revered figure who revolutionised the libero role in modern football.

    Offering his condolences to Baresi's family, Gattuso said: "Condolences to the family. When I spoke to him I stood to attention: he was the captain, a man who spoke and smiled little, but those few words he said were never wrong."

    Reflecting further on Baresi's enduring legacy, Gattuso added: "He was unique, a legend. He left us too soon, but he’s gone to keep company with many great champions. He’ll remain in the history of world football, he’d have deserved a Ballon d’Or for his career for the way he changed the libero role."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • SS Lazio Training CampGetty Images Sport

    Discipline and season preparation

    Lazio decided against imposing severe disciplinary sanctions on Taylor after the club hierarchy viewed the flare-up as routine internal friction. Gattuso’s squad are now prioritising physical conditioning and tactical sharpness ahead of the new campaign. The Biancocelesti kick off their Serie A season with an away fixture against Bologna on August 24.

Club Friendlies
Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC crest
Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC
ASC
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
Club Friendlies
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Inter crest
Inter
INT