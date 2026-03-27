Goal.com
Live
cm grafica lewandowski barcellona 2025 26 16.9Getty Images

Translated by

Gazzetta dello Sport - Juventus make a surprise move for Lewandowski: what’s emerging about the Barcelona striker’s future

Juventus
Barcelona
R. Lewandowski
Transfers

A representative from Juventus attended the World Cup qualifier between Poland and Albania

Juventus are serious about signing Robert Lewandowski. Following previous contacts made by the Bianconeri management with the entourage of the Polish Barcelona striker, according to *La Gazzetta dello Sport*, a representative was present in the stands at the *PGE Narodowy* stadium yesterday evening to watch the play-off semi-final between Poland and Albania. The hosts won 2-1 and will face Sweden next Tuesday for a place at the World Cup, thanks in part to the goal that temporarily levelled the score at 1-1, scored by the striker born in 1988.


All the REAL-TIME UPDATES! Join the CALCIOMERCATO.COM WHATSAPP channel: click here


  • THE HUNT FOR THE BOMBER

    A mission to strengthen contacts and build relationships, whilst waiting for the aspirations and objectives of both parties to become clearer. First and foremost those of Juventus, who are seeking experienced, charismatic players but, above all, reinforcements of superior technical calibre to meet Luciano Spalletti’s demands and provide him with a world-class centre-forward. Perhaps alongside Vlahovic, for whom negotiations are continuing regarding the renewal of his contract, which expires in June, and to put the disappointments caused by David and Openda behind them – the two most significant investments made last summer for the attacking line-up, both of whom have fallen down the pecking order under the Tuscan manager. At the same time, the possibility remains of a return for Kolo Muani, currently at Tottenham but owned by Paris Saint-Germain, with a swap deal involving David’s transfer fee being considered.

    • Advertisement

  • IN LEWA'S HEAD

    Secondly, the coming weeks will be crucial in understanding Lewandowski’s intentions, as his current €10 million-a-year contract with Barcelona is set to expire on 30 June and he has yet to make a decision regarding his future. The former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich player, who scored 16 goals during a season in which he often started behind Ferran Torres, has not ruled out the possibility of renewing his contract with the Blaugrana for another season, but is simultaneously being courted by the American MLS and, in addition to Juventus, has been the subject of enquiries from Milan, another team in our league seeking a new striker and experienced reinforcements in the wake of the successful experiment with Modric.

  • TWO NINES FOR SPALLETTI

    In Spalletti’s mind –who has recently sent out clear signals regarding his lack of enthusiasm for the Openda-David partnership – Juventus, who are obviously aiming to secure a place in the Champions League next season as well (not least to make themselves more attractive to certain players), will need to start the season with two reliable options up front. One could be Vlahovic, who is willing to consider a reduction in his current salary of €10 million net plus bonuses in order to continue his time with the Bianconeri; the other could be Lewandowski. Following initial exploratory talks, a further push has been made regarding the latter, confirming that the option remains open and is still very much on the cards.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

LaLiga
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Serie A
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN