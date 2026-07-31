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Gennaro Gattuso kicks Lazio star out of training session after angry exchange of words between new coach and midfielder
Gattuso dismisses Taylor early
Lazio's training session at Formello was marred by tension after new manager Gattuso ordered Taylor off the pitch early. The incident began when Taylor complained about a knock he had taken before bristling at a rebuke from his manager. Unwilling to accept the player's reaction, Gattuso halted the session and shouted firmly while pointing towards the exit: "Vai fuori!" or "Get out!"
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Tensions flared over rebuke
Taylor found himself sent to the dressing room after answering back to Gattuso, a manager renowned for demanding fierce intensity and strict discipline since his playing days. According to a report by calciomercato.com, the verbal clash erupted just over an hour into the morning session. The Dutch midfielder offered no further resistance, took off his bib, and left the field before training resumed.
Club downplays internal row
Taylor arrived in the Italian capital during the January transfer window after Lazio signed him from Ajax for €17 million under Maurizio Sarri. Based on reports from Radio Laziale and Il Messaggero, the club view the flare-up as a routine internal matter and are unlikely to impose severe disciplinary sanctions. Both parties reportedly engaged in discussions with the sporting department to resolve the situation before the afternoon session.
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Gattuso sets strict standards
Lazio must restore dressing room harmony to ensure the squad is fully prepared heading into the new Serie A campaign. Gattuso was brought in to provide stability following a turbulent campaign under Sarri, which saw the Biancocelesti finish ninth in the table last season. Taylor must now demonstrate total commitment and quickly adapt to the high standards set by his new head coach.
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