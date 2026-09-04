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Alvino Hanafi

'If he challenges 36 goals, I won't be surprised!' – Gasperini makes bold Donyell Malen claim

Roma
G. Gasperini
D. Malen
P. Dybala
Serie A

Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini believes new signing Donyell Malen can challenge Gonzalo Higuain's record of 36 Serie A goals. The Italian boss also addressed Scudetto talk and praised Paulo Dybala's physical condition following a strong start to the season.

  • Gasperini sets high bar for Malen

    According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has made a sensational prediction regarding summer signing Donyell Malen following the forward's explosive start to life in the capital. The Dutch international has impressed his new manager with his lethal technique and movement in front of goal.

    Gasperini praised Malen's three-touch execution inside the penalty box, urging the attacker to maintain his hunger as Roma build momentum.

    "If he challenges Higuain's record of 36 goals, it won't surprise me," Gasperini declared, backing the Dutchman to reach extraordinary heights.

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  • Paulo Dybala Roma 2025-2026Getty Images

    Dybala remains central to attack

    Alongside Malen's arrival, Gasperini praised the physical condition and commitment of star playmaker Paulo Dybala. The manager firmly rejected ideas of resting or rotating the Argentine when fully fit, grouping him alongside Josip Ilicic and Papu Gomez as unique footballing talents.

    Dybala completed full pre-season preparations and remains eager to feature in every match, matching Gasperini's aggressive attacking philosophy.

    "I ask Paulo if he wants to play, and if he says yes, I keep him on even at 4-0," Gasperini explained. "You never stop a player who is enjoying himself."

  • Embracing Rome's Scudetto dreams

    The impressive start has sparked title talk across Rome, with senior players Bryan Cristante and Lorenzo Pellegrini openly discussing Scudetto ambitions. Rather than stifling the enthusiasm, Gasperini welcomed the mature passion shown by the supporters while keeping his squad focused on reality.

    The manager emphasized that the squad's bond strengthened over the summer, with several players taking pay cuts to remain at the club.

    "Dreams are never suffocated," Gasperini stated. "The important thing is knowing that when the alarm rings, reality is different. If you live reality the right way, you can make it match your dreams."

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  • AS Roma v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Former reunion and big tests ahead

    Roma must now translate their early-season momentum into results against top-tier opposition, beginning with a high-stakes match against Gasperini's former club Atalanta. The manager described facing his former team as meeting an ex-partner, acknowledging Atalanta as a benchmark for European qualification.

    With Champions League fixtures also looming, Gasperini highlighted upcoming matches against Inter and top rivals as crucial markers for progress.

    Building on the goalscoring form of Malen and Dybala, Roma prepare to test their credentials against Italy and Europe's elite.

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