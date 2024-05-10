Gary Neville admits current Man Utd side have club's glorious history 'rammed down their throats' as treble winner tells Erik ten Hag's struggling squad how they can 'shock the world'
Gary Neville says Manchester United's history has been "rammed down the current squad's throats" but insisted they can still "shock the world".
- Manchester United struggling under Ten Hag
- Club's past success 'rammed down their throats'
- Neville hopes for FA Cup upset against Man City