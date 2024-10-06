Premier League Hall of Fame 2024 InductionsGetty Images Sport
'My final show' - Gary Lineker teases fans with cheeky comment amid Match of the Day exit rumours

Premier LeagueEngland

England legend Gary Lineker dropped a mischievous message for fans after reports suggested he could leave BBC's Match of the Day.

  • Lineker issues message for Match of the Day fans
  • Speculation over his future with BBC
  • Could sign a new deal with the broadcaster
