Gary Lineker delivers scathing ‘sh*t’ assessment of England at Euro 2024 & questions baffling Kalvin Phillips claim from Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate
Gary Lineker has delivered a scathing “sh*t” assessment of England at Euro 2024 and questioned Gareth Southgate’s baffling Kalvin Phillips claim.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Four points taken from opening two games
- Talented squad still searching for a spark
- Much for manager to work on tactically