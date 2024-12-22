'What it meant to the country' - Gareth Southgate reveals Harry Kane-inspired victory was favourite moment as England manager in candid interview six months after resigning from job
Former England boss Gareth Southgate has opened up on his favourite Three Lions moment in one of his first interviews since standing down.
- Southgate stepped down as England boss in July
- Led Three Lions to two major finals
- Kane involved in favourite moment