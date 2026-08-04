Gareth Bale better than Wayne Rooney? Former Wales star makes bold claim about 'under-appreciated' Real Madrid legend

Former Wales international Jonny Williams has ignited a fierce debate by claiming that Bale is the greatest British footballer to ever grace the pitch. Despite the illustrious careers of players like Rooney, Williams insists that Bale’s achievements on the biggest stages set him apart from his peers.

The Cardiff-born winger enjoyed a glittering career that saw him transition from a promising left-back at Southampton to a world-record signing at Real Madrid, eventually accumulating 16 major trophies and becoming Wales' all-time leading goalscorer with 40 goals in 111 appearances.

In a wide-ranging interview, Williams suggested that Bale’s nationality might be the only reason he doesn't receive even higher praise from the wider footballing public. "I don't think he probably gets the credit he probably deserves. I think still, had he been an Englishman or something, I'm sure he would have got a lot higher praise and, you know, he was a one-off footballer," Williams told Wales Online.