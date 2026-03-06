Gareth Bale opens up on secret injury hell as ex-Real Madrid & Tottenham star explains how back trouble ended his career

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Bale explained the back problems he has suffered since he was a child. He said: "I tore my disc in my back when I was 18 at Tottenham. I played my whole career with that. I had a lot of calf injuries which was due to my back. I never came out and said this when I was playing because some people would say: 'He's making excuses'. It was manageable but over time it caught up with me.

"I never knew when it would come, and obviously people were like: 'Oh, he doesn't look after himself' [but] I would literally make sure my calves and soleus were bulletproof. But again, if it misfires and it goes, there's nothing I could do about it. I'd have an injection in my back to calm it all down."