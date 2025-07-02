Gareth Bale-fronted consortium tables big-money offer for Cardiff City as Tottenham & Real Madrid legend looks to follow in Ryan Reynolds' & Tom Brady's footsteps

Gareth Bale has taken a significant step toward owning the club he supported as a child by leading a consortium that has formally submitted a £40 million ($54.5m) bid to purchase Cardiff City. Despite the emotional and symbolic value of such a move, the offer is facing stiff resistance from the club’s current owner, Malaysian businessman Vincent Tan.

