Gabriel Magalhaes salary: How much does Arsenal star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes joined the Gunners in the summer of 2020 after impressive performances with French side Lille. In Ligue 1, the Brazilian had a slow start to his career following unsuccessful loan spells at Troyes and Dinamo Zagreb. However, he eventually proved his worth at Lille, earning a move to the Emirates.
Since arriving in the Premier League, Gabriel has become a stalwart in Arsenal’s backline, often receiving high praise from manager Mikel Arteta.
The Brazilian signed a four-year contract extension in 2023, keeping him at the Emirates until the end of the 2026/27 season. However, his salary appears modest compared to some of the top earners at the club.
*Salaries are gross