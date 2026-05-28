Gabriel Jesus open to joining another Premier League club amid lack of regular Arsenal minutes

Arsenal forward Jesus is open to continuing his career in the Premier League next season, even if that means leaving the Emirates Stadium. While the Brazilian's primary goal remains fulfilling his current contract with the Gunners, which runs until June 2027, the reality of his situation under Mikel Arteta has forced a rethink regarding his immediate future.

According to ESPN, the 29-year-old is not ruling out a move to another English top-flight club in his pursuit of regular first-team minutes. After a campaign where his involvement has been limited, the former Manchester City man is prioritising a role where he can be a focal point of the attack once again.