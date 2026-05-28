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Gabriel Jesus open to joining another Premier League club amid lack of regular Arsenal minutes
Jesus weighing up Premier League options
Arsenal forward Jesus is open to continuing his career in the Premier League next season, even if that means leaving the Emirates Stadium. While the Brazilian's primary goal remains fulfilling his current contract with the Gunners, which runs until June 2027, the reality of his situation under Mikel Arteta has forced a rethink regarding his immediate future.
According to ESPN, the 29-year-old is not ruling out a move to another English top-flight club in his pursuit of regular first-team minutes. After a campaign where his involvement has been limited, the former Manchester City man is prioritising a role where he can be a focal point of the attack once again.
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Recovery and rotation at the Emirates
Jesus has faced an uphill battle since returning from a long-term injury layoff. He has managed to score six goals in 27 appearances for Arsenal since making his comeback in December, following an 11-month absence caused by a serious ACL injury. This lack of consistent output and fitness concerns have seen him fall down the pecking order in Arteta's side.
The striker has frequently expressed his affection for his roots, stating that he has a "desire to one day return to boyhood club Palmeiras," the side he departed in 2017 to move to Manchester. However, a return to Brazil appears to be on the back burner for now as he looks to cement his legacy in European football.
Chasing Firmino's scoring record
One of the major driving forces behind Jesus' desire to stay in England is the chance to write his name into the history books. He is currently just four goals away from becoming the all-time leading Brazilian goalscorer in Premier League history. That record is presently held by former Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino, who found the net 82 times during his stay at Anfield.
Having spent nine full seasons in the Premier League, Jesus is determined to surpass his compatriot’s tally. Staying at a high-level English club would provide him with the platform to break that record sooner rather than later, a feat that would solidify his status as one of the most successful South Americans to play in the division.
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British citizenship and homegrown status
Beyond the sporting merits of staying in the United Kingdom, there are significant administrative benefits for Jesus to remain in the Premier League. Staying in England would ensure that the forward receives his British citizenship later this year, a milestone that carries weight for both the player and his potential employers.
Securing citizenship would allow Jesus to be registered as a home-grown player in future squad lists. This status is highly valuable to Premier League recruitment departments, as it provides greater flexibility when navigating squad registration rules. For Jesus, it adds another layer of incentive to find a new project within the same league rather than seeking a move abroad.