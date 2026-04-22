AFP
Furious Liam Rosenior tears into Chelsea flops for 'unacceptable attitude' in Brighton loss as Blues hit 114-year low
Historic low for the Blues
Chelsea’s season reached a staggering new low on Tuesday night as they slumped to a fifth consecutive Premier League defeat without scoring a single goal. This is the club's worse top-flight run since 1912 - the year the Titanic sank. The result sees the Blues drop down to seventh, now seven points adrift of the Champions League places having played a game more than fifth-placed Liverpool.
The atmosphere turned toxic in the away end as fans aimed X-rated chants at their own manager. Rosenior, who arrived to replace Enzo Maresca in January, admitted the night was the most difficult of his professional life. The defeat was compounded by the fact that Brighton have now leapfrogged Chelsea in the table, moving into sixth place and cementing their own European credentials under Fabian Hurzeler.
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Rosenior loses patience with squad
Speaking after the final whistle, a visibly shaken Rosenior delivered a scathing assessment of his players' commitment. "By far. It was unacceptable in every aspect of the game, unacceptable in our attitude," he told Sky Sports when asked if this was the worst display of his tenure. "I keep coming out and defending the players. That's indefensible, that performance tonight. The manner of the goals we conceded, the amount of duels that we lost, the lack of intensity in the team. Something needs to change drastically right now."
He continued his honest appraisal, suggesting that the spirit required to represent Chelsea was missing from the majority of the starting XI. "The professionalism wasn't there. It's a really difficult night. The most difficult night not even just here, so far, at this magnificent football club, but in my career. Some of the things I witnessed today, I never want to see again," he added.
Injury woes and Brighton dominance
Chelsea's task was made harder by a growing injury list that deprived them of key creative spark Cole Palmer, as well as Estevao and Joao Pedro. In their absence, the Blues looked devoid of ideas, struggling to cope with Brighton's high-intensity approach. Goals from Ferdi Kadioglu, Jack Hinshelwood, and Danny Welbeck gave the scoreline a gloss that accurately reflected the Seagulls' superiority on the night.
Rosenior refused to use the absence of his star men as an excuse for the lack of fight shown by those on the pitch. "We need to look in the mirror; I need to look in the mirror," he conceded. "But I can't keep coming out here and defending some of the things we're seeing. The general attitude, spirit, determination was lacking apart from maybe three or four of the XI."
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Pressure mounts ahead of FA Cup semi-final
The billion-pound squad is now facing the very real prospect of no Champions League football next season, a scenario that would have huge financial and sporting implications. With only four Premier League matchdays left, the margin for error has completely vanished. Rosenior’s side has now lost seven of their last eight games across all competitions, a run that included their exit from Europe at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.
Focus must now switch rapidly to the FA Cup, which represents Chelsea's last chance to salvage something from a miserable campaign. They face Leeds in a semi-final clash this Sunday, a match that could decide Rosenior's immediate future. "I've discussed in depth about how this club, regardless of who's the manager, what needs to happen at this football club for this club to be where it needs to be," Rosenior concluded. "It's not about me. It's about this football club."